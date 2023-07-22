'Calm & assured Dowell stands out'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Albeit he only played the first half against Hamburg, Kieran Dowell looked calm, assured and good on the ball in midfield for Rangers.

Michael Beale says he’s been asking the summer recruit from Norwich City to play a bit further back than he likes, but he seems happy to oblige his new manager.

Dowell wasn’t afraid to put a foot in and on several occasions showed great persistence to win back the ball with confident and timely tackles.

Such persistence was rewarded when going forward too, as he broke from the deeper role and helped set up Rangers' first goal.

Off the ball the 25-year-old looks a player who’s well aware of what’s going on around him, and is confident enough to demand the ball or tell a team-mate when a pass is on to others.