Moyes on team news, 'relief' at Wolves win and Anderlecht
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League match at Anderlecht on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:
Maxwel Cornet hasn't travelled with the squad because of a "slight calf strain". Moyes added: "We don't know how long he will be out, but we don't think it will be too long."
The Hammers boss said left-back Regan Clayton, 17, trained with the first team on Wednesday and 16-year-old midfielder Oliver Scarles is also with the squad.
Moyes said he was "extremely relieved" at Saturday's victory over Wolves, especially after seeing that Bruno Lage was sacked as Molineux boss in the wake of the match.
He said he's pleased to have a stronger squad this season because it allows him to "play a really strong team" in European competition. He added that West Ham "ran out of steam" towards the end of 2021-22.
Moyes said Thursday's opponents, who go into the game second in the group and two points behind, "will want to win" and will "see a chance to go above us". He pointed out that they are yet to concede at home and will be a "hard team to beat".