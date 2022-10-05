M﻿oyes on team news, 'relief' at Wolves win and Anderlecht

D﻿avid Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League match at Anderlecht on Thursday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

  • M﻿axwel Cornet hasn't travelled with the squad because of a "slight calf strain". Moyes added: "We don't know how long he will be out, but we don't think it will be too long."

  • T﻿he Hammers boss said left-back Regan Clayton, 17, trained with the first team on Wednesday and 16-year-old midfielder Oliver Scarles is also with the squad.

  • M﻿oyes said he was "extremely relieved" at Saturday's victory over Wolves, especially after seeing that Bruno Lage was sacked as Molineux boss in the wake of the match.

  • H﻿e said he's pleased to have a stronger squad this season because it allows him to "play a really strong team" in European competition. He added that West Ham "ran out of steam" towards the end of 2021-22.

  • M﻿oyes said Thursday's opponents, who go into the game second in the group and two points behind, "will want to win" and will "see a chance to go above us". He pointed out that they are yet to concede at home and will be a "hard team to beat".