A﻿ndy Burke, BBC Scotland in Madrid

It may technically be a meaningless Champions League match when Celtic face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow, but try telling that to the army of Celtic fans who are making the trip here to Madrid.

P﻿lenty arrived in the city yesterday and there will be many more arriving today as the Celtic fans travel in their thousands to see if they can round off their campaign with a shock win at the home of the European champions.

M﻿adrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will address the media at 4.15pm UK time before Ange Postecoglou's press conference at 5.45pm. We'll bring you all the news from both coaches later on.