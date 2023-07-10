We asked for your thoughts on whether Romelu Lukaku still has a future at Chelsea or if it is time he left for good.

Here are some of your comments:

David: Lukaku needs to go. He doesn't fit the style of play we want or our "strategy" moving forward with the younger guys.

Darren: We need a striker who wants to be part of the future not someone who patently isn't interested. Off-load Lukaku and move on.

Andy: Sad to say but I'd let him go. A talented and strong forward, he has glaring weaknesses. In addition, he has disrespected Chelsea and shown very little commitment since his signing. Let him go.

Adam: I think Lukaku's days at Chelsea were done ever since that interview. Poch might want to talk to him but as a fan his days are numbered. The only way he can get back in my heart is if he scores 30+ goals and wins a couple of trophies but that isn't happening with him up top.

Shaun: Absolutely no chance I'd take Lukaku back. He burned his own bridges and mocked the club in the process. Toxic player lacking the maturity his status should warrant, and who has no place in the dressing room rebuild.

Leo: Osimhen or Kane no doubt, both proven strikers and miles better than Lukaku.