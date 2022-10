Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

Brentford drew for the sixth time this season after Ben Mee's brilliant volley was quickly cancelled out by Ruben Neves' shot from outside the area.

Both goals came early in the second half, while Wolves' Diego Costa was sent for a headbutt on Mee in stoppage time.

Ivan Toney missed a close range header late on, and the Bees' striker will miss their next match after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.