New signing Zeki Amdouni is "excited to start" work under Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, as the Clarets prepare to return to the Premier League.

The Switzerland striker completed a move from Basel on Wednesday.

"I’m very happy to be here," said the 22-year-old.

"The past two months were very important to me. I spoke to the coach and he really wanted me. Also, I really wanted to work with him. For me, that’s the most important. For my career, to choose a good club, where the coach wants you, is important to me.

"I know the Premier League is the best league in the world. It’s not easy, for sure, but I am confident that with the coach and the staff, I can do good things here."

Kompany added: "He’s been on our radar for quite a while now.

"Zeki is such a goal threat. The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and, thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch, he scores plenty himself.

"He’s a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic."