Sutton's prediction: 1-1

New Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola comes in with a reputation for being a disciple of Marcelo Bielsa.

Based on what we've seen from him with Rayo Vallecano in Spain, his teams will be extremely high-pressing, but it's going to be interesting to see if he's been able to get his ideas about how he wants to play across to the Cherries squad in the weeks since he took charge.

Up until the last 24 hours or so, I was wondering what the hell was going on with West Ham, because they weren't getting any transfers done. That seems to be changing, with various offers in and Edson Alvarez arriving from Ajax, but why leave it so late before the season starts?

It's very unfair on West Ham boss David Moyes, because it is several weeks since the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal was done and his squad is not where he wants it to be.

I can't see Moyes coming out on the front foot here, so this could be quite a cagey affair. The Hammers will try to lure them in, then hit them on the counter. I actually have a sneaky feeling that they will nick it, but let's go for a draw instead.

Joshua's prediction: 2-1

Hearn's prediction: It's going to be interesting to see West Ham without Declan Rice. I see Bournemouth vs West Ham as being like Harry Redknapp vs Harry Redknapp, but in terms of the score, we might see a bit of a stalemate. 1-1

Find out what Sutton, Joshua and Hearn predicted for the rest of the weekend's action here