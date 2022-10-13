Motherwell v Rangers: Pick of the stats
Motherwell remain winless in their last 52 top-flight league matches against Rangers (D15 L37), a run that began in the 2002-03 campaign.
Rangers’ Fashion Sakala has scored 50% of his Scottish Premiership goals (5/10) in four appearances against Motherwell.
Motherwell have won just three of their last 12 home league games (D4 L5), but haven’t lost consecutive such matches since August 2021.
When facing opposition other than Celtic, Rangers have lost just one of their last 77 league games (W63 D13), and are unbeaten in their last 40 since a 1-0 loss at Dundee United in August 2021.