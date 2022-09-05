Guardiola on Stones, Walker, Champions League and Haaland
- Published
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media ahead of his side taking on Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.
At a news conference in Spain, Guardiola said:
Both John Stones and Kyle Walker are injured and have not made the trip.
Guardiola said: "John is not much, Kyle not much too but I don’t know if he’s ready for Saturday or Dortmund, or Wolves before the international break.”
Guardiola added: “We are lucky the club give me Manuel Akanji otherwise we'd be in real trouble. The club moved quickly to bring in another player in this position. It is what it is. Mainly because this incredible schedule for many years, the players cannot sustain it for a long time.”
Guardiola addressed City’s stance on pursuing a first Champions League success, stating: “It’s a difficult competition. It depends on our performance. If we are not good we go home and get punishments from fans and media and then after a while move forward.”
The Spanish manager warned about a mindset that focuses on Erling Haaland being enough to help City secure a first Champions League, adding: "If we rely all on Erling’s shoulders we don’t win the Champions League. We don’t win just for Erling and don’t lose just for Erling. He has a special quality and might be able to solve some problems. If we don’t play good we aren’t going to win games.”