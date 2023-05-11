Kilmarnock v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock and Livingston have both conceded the joint-most goals in the Scottish Premiership in 2023 (27 each).

Livingston have lost their last six away league matches, all without scoring, the longest run of consecutive away defeats without a goal by a side in the top flight since Dundee United in October 2000 (run of 7).

Against sides other than the two Old Firm, Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last 18 Scottish Premiership home games (W9 D8), although that defeat was to Livingston in November (3-2).

Livingston have won both of their last two league trips to Kilmarnock; the Lions have never won three successive visits to any club in the top flight.