Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

Victory at Newcastle would have ensured Brighton would finish higher than last season's ninth place, but achieving that notable landmark remains on hold after a poor first half proved costly.

Uncharacteristic sloppiness when playing out from the back invited Newcastle pressure and, although Roberto de Zerbi's side improved after the break, they never seriously threatened an equaliser.

Brighton were without some key players through injury, and rested others including Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, in what was their seventh match in 26 days.

Despite this defeat, Brighton know they remain well placed to secure European qualification.