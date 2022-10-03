'I'm obliged to follow'
How does Aunty's scarf from Paris make you a Leeds fan?— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) September 30, 2022
USA based Leeds United supporter Raiford Guins explains what its like to support #lufc from afar
Full interview
🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/KPlq2WgzbU#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/ghvX7f3yDD
US-based Leeds fan Raiford Guins has been speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about his book on what it's like to follow a club from afar.
"I think there are a lot of people in this world who do similar, I just paused to make sense of it a little bit," said Guins.
Find out how close of a connection an overseas can fan feel for a British club by clicking here