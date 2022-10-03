'I'm obliged to follow'

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

US-based Leeds fan Raiford Guins has been speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about his book on what it's like to follow a club from afar.

"I﻿ think there are a lot of people in this world who do similar, I just paused to make sense of it a little bit," said Guins.

F﻿ind out how close of a connection an overseas can fan feel for a British club by clicking here