Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

'Resilient' seems to be a good word to describe Everton at the moment. Seven games unbeaten and two wins on the spin – the latest coming not only away from home, but also after going a goal behind.

You sense a growing confidence and, although it’s still early in the season, the signs are starting to look far more promising.

It's important also to note that Everton’s last three goals have been 'first' goals for three new players – Neil Maupay, Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil. At Southampton, McNeil arguably had his best game since arriving, and the goal will surely settle him down. Goals can do that. Coady likes to get forward when the opportunity arises, and don’t be surprised if he scores a few more before the season is out.

Frank Lampard will also be pleased to have someone as dependable as Seamus Coleman to slot straight in at right-back with Nathan Patterson sidelined. As club captain, Coleman’s importance to the side is obvious on the pitch as well as off it.

It's Manchester United next for the Blues at Goodison – expect a response from United given their result at Etihad Stadium, but Everton will relish the challenge with renewed optimism.