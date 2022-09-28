Uefa drop investigation into alleged racial abuse of Kamara on Finland duty

Uefa has dropped an investigation into alleged racial abuse of Glen Kamara after the midfielder opted not to make an official complaint, says the Finnish FA.

R﻿angers midfielder Kamara was allegedly subjected to "racist behaviour" by an unnamed Montenegro player during Finland's 2-0 Nations League win in Podgorica on Monday.

A statement from the Finnish FA said: "The referee and the match delegate informed the Finnish team management that the matter was known to them and taken into account, which calmed down the situation that had aroused strong emotions after the game.

"However, in the discussions held between us and UEFA on Tuesday, it has become clear that the match delegate's report will not ultimately lead to an investigation.

"In UEFA's system, the initiation of an investigation requires the player's confirmation or the player's own notification of the matter or confirmation of the matter by other players, officials or referees.

"Glen Kamara does not want to make an official announcement to UEFA or comment on the matter."

K﻿amara, 26, was previously racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League game in March 2021. Czech Kudela was given a 10-match ban by Uefa.