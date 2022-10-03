W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's game at St Mary's.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Southampton fans

Douglas: I really like Ralph Hasenhuttl but I now think it’s time to change before it’s too late. We have bought some good players over the summer but there is still something missing. A fresh pair of managerial eyes may do the trick.

Ben: A new striker was definitely needed in the transfer window. We are missing a lot in the final third, and it shows. Against a poor Everton, we didn’t show enough fight and desire to win the game. Ralph has got the players he wanted and the staff to support him and it’s still not working. I think it’s time for him to go.

Mark: Unbelievable... Seems like the old issues from last season are coming back to haunt us! Why did we not invest in a proven goalscorer? We had so many chances that a Danny Ings-type player would've buried. We need to win games before we need players who can manage a game. Think Hasenuttl is on borrowed time! January we HAVE to buy a striker and spend some cash!

E﻿verton fans

Matt: Lots of positive signs. First league away win of the season, first league game where we scored two goals and a win after we fell behind. I hope Dwight McNeil's goal and performance will be a confidence booster for him. Fingers crossed the whole team can keep the momentum going.

Jamie: Improvements have clearly been made since the last game. Faster movement on and off the ball at the start of both halves, while we looked dangerous at set-pieces. We need to stay consistent now.

Fergus: Beating Southampton away is just what we needed this new season, new squad depth is coming to fruition. Great to see other clubs who were laughing at us last season now in the relegation mix themselves (Wolves).