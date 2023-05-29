Celtic trio in Scotland squad

Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor have been named in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Steve Clarke's side visit Norway on 17 June before hosting Georgia three days later.

Midfielder McGregor earned his 50th cap for his country in the last camp, during the 3-0 win against Cyprus.

Ralston enjoyed first-team football towards the end of the season due to Alistair Johnston's injury, while Taylor has had a stellar season for Ange Postecoglou's side at left-back.