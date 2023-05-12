Celtic linked with midfielders Jashari and Ito

Celtic and Porto are leading the race to sign 20-year-old Luzern defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari, the Switzerland international who is likely to move on this summer for a sum in the region of £7m, with Lazio and Atalanta also thought to be monitoring the situation. (Blick), external

Celtic are monitoring 25-year-old midfielder Ryotaro Ito, who has impressed on Albirex Niigata's return to the J-League. (Daily Record), external

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip in full here.