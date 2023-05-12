Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been voted the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year for the 2022/23 season.

The Norway international has scored a remarkable 51 goals in 47 games so far in his debut season in Manchester, as City pursue a historic treble.

In netting against West Ham earlier this month he reached 35 league goals - earning him the outright record for most goals in a Premier League campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side are top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand and four games left to play.

City also go into next week's Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid having drawn 1-1 in the Bernabeu, and will face rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 3 June.

Haaland received a record 82 per cent of the FWA vote, ahead of Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.