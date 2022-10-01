Speaking to BBC Sportsound ahead of his first game in permanent charge of United, Liam Fox said: "It's a privilege and an honour to be leading this football club.

[On assistant Stevie Crawford] "﻿He's somebody I know very well. Good person, good football coach and someone I'll be leaning on heavily.

"We've spoken about making small steps. We performed well at Ibrox and it's always a tough place to go but ultimately we didn't come away with any points.

"We're looking for a positive performance today and hopefully come away with the three points."