Brentford v Leeds: Pick of the stats

Brentford have scored in each of their past eight Premier League games – it’s their longest scoring streak in the competition, and longest in the top-flight since a run of 24 between October 1938 and March 1939.

Leeds scored a 90th-minute goal in each meeting with the Bees in the Premier League last season, with Patrick Bamford earning them a 2-2 draw at home, and Jack Harrison scoring the winner in a 2-1 away victory.

Ivan Toney has scored 49 goals in 95 appearances for Brentford in all competitions, at least 32 more than any other player at the club since he joined in 2020. The last player to net 50 for the Bees was Clayton Donaldson (53 between 2011 and 2014).