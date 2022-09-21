P﻿hil McNulty, chief football writer

Southampton had shown flashes of real promise this season with wins away at Leicester City and at home against Chelsea, even emerging with plenty of credit in the loss to Manchester United at St Mary's.

This made their dreadful, timid performance at Aston Villa a bitter disappointment because they have proved they can be so much better.

Saints lacked ambition, drive, intensity and threat - the frustration of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl probably made even more acute by the fact that Villa were also poor and have been having struggles of their own this season.

Che Adams and Adam Armstrong barely had a chance up front, receiving little support or supply in a game which flouted its billing as entertainment. The only intensity was provided by Aston Villa.

Southampton should view this as an opportunity missed but they can have no complaints. They got exactly what they deserved.