Chelsea are leading the race for AC Milan's forward Rafael Leao. (Star), external

M﻿eanwhile, Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has turned down the chance to manage struggling Bayer Leverkusen in his native Germany. (Sport1), external

AC Milan could use their game against Chelsea in the Champions League to talk to the Blues about signing defender Trevoh Chalobah and forward Christian Pulisic. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Leandro Trossard has refused to dismiss speculation linking him with a move away from Brighton, with Arsenal and Chelsea interested in the Belgian winger. (Mail), external

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says his focus is on getting midfielder N'Golo Kante fit again, and that the midfielder's contract situation is "between the club and him". (Guardian), external

