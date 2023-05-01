Morelos 'missing' says McCann

Neil McCann has been left unimpressed by the lack of impact striker Alfredo Morelos has had on his Rangers side this season.

The former Ibrox winger was critical of the Columbia international's performance against Celtic in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Hampden.

"Alfredo Morelos has gone missing this season," McCann said on Sportsound.

"If you're playing as a centre-forward for Rangers, with the chances that you're getting, you've got to be scoring more than that.

"As a number nine, a striker, you're judged on goals."

Morelos has notched up just 12 goals in all competitions this season for Rangers. Full-back James Tavernier has 16 goals, while Antonio Colak has one more than Morelos with 13.