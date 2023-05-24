Playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role is "an option" for England, according to manager Gareth Southgate.

The 24-year-old has been recalled to the national team squad for the first time since the World Cup after a run of good form in recent weeks.

The uptick in performances has coincided with the right-back being played more regularly in a hybrid central midfield role by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, helping his side finish a disappointing season strongly as they hunt down European football.

Speaking to the media following the squad announcement for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, Southgate said: "He's a super footballer. He's playing in a slightly different role which I think has invigorated him in the last few months.

"He has always been in advanced areas with the ball, he is just a bit more central now.

"It is interesting for us and an option and something I have spoken to him about in recent weeks. We are looking forward to working with Trent."

