Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith spoke to Sportsound after his side's impressive victory earlier on, commenting: “Happy that we’ve won and happy with the amount of chances we created.

"I said from day one that I wanted an attacking team that will cause teams problems and today’s an example of that. Their goalie keeps them in it first half.

"On top of that, there is a clear style developing. I want something that will last and create an identity for a club that’s crying out for one. It’s a constant learning curve to have more control, to deal with changes in the game and ultimately you want to dictate the game throughout the 90 minutes.

"Overall, it’s been a good day at a critical part of the season and it makes the last week very interesting.”