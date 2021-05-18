Leeds youngster McGrath smashes Wonderkids skills challenge
MOTDx has been on the road again with its Wonderkids series - and the latest quartet included Leeds United's Ronnie McGrath.
Age: 16
Position: Right-wing
Bio: Scouted by Leeds from local grassroots side Heworth when he was eight, McGrath has made a name for himself by scoring plenty of goals and made his under-18s debut at the age of 15. In April, he was called up by England to face Wales Under-16s.
