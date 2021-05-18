Age: 16

Position: Right-wing

Bio: Scouted by Leeds from local grassroots side Heworth when he was eight, McGrath has made a name for himself by scoring plenty of goals and made his under-18s debut at the age of 15. In April, he was called up by England to face Wales Under-16s.

Watch: See McGrath's skills in action

Find out more about all four Wonderkids

Watch: All episodes of MOTDx are available on BBC iPlayer