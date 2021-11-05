Solskjaer on 'immense' Ronaldo, his defence and facing Guardiola
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking beforen Saturday's derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.
Here are the key lines:
Solskjaer said they have moved on from the Liverpool defeat and the mindset is positive;
Defender Raphael Varane is expected to be out for four to five weeks;
Centre-back Victor Lindelof remains a doubt for the City game, but Solskjaer expects him to be ready;
The United boss described Cristiano Ronaldo as "immense", adding that he is baffled by anyone who thinks the Portugal forward's impact at the club has been negative;
Solskjaer knows he has a good record against City counterpart Pep Guardiola, but he said United must work hard and "suffer" to get a result on Saturday.
