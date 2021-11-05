Solskjaer said they have moved on from the Liverpool defeat and the mindset is positive;

Defender Raphael Varane is expected to be out for four to five weeks;

Centre-back Victor Lindelof remains a doubt for the City game, but Solskjaer expects him to be ready;

The United boss described Cristiano Ronaldo as "immense", adding that he is baffled by anyone who thinks the Portugal forward's impact at the club has been negative;