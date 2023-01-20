Southampton name Wilcox as director of football

Southampton have appointed Jason Wilcox as director of football.

The former Premier League title winner will start his role in the summer after serving notice on his current role as academy director at Manchester City.

Given the number of ex-City graduates in the current Saints squad such as Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu and Samuel Edozie, he will see familiar faces when he arrives at St Mary's.

Chairman Henrik Kraft said: "His strong track record, not only as a player, but also as a senior football executive, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our football department going forwards.

"He is the perfect fit for Southampton, someone who is hardworking, diligent and passionate about improving himself and those around him.

"At City he has helped develop some fantastic young players. We are convinced he will continue the great work he has achieved at Man City here at Southampton."