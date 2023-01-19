Martindale shocked Utd game got initial go-ahead

Manager David Martindale admits he was surprised Livingston’s pitch passed an inspection on Wednesday before the game with Dundee United was postponed 90 minutes before kick-off.

A match official gave the Premiership fixture the green light at 15:00 GMT but referee Matthew MacDermid called it off after arriving at the Tony Macaroni Arena to discover the pitch was frozen.

Dundee United expressed "extreme disappointment" over the late call and are looking for answers around the process after the match was postponed for a second time.

"I was surprised it wasn't put off at three o'clock,” said Martindale. “To be fair, the fourth official has got his boots on and ran over the park and it probably felt OK at that point.

"We were worried about the park. We tried to be as reasonable as possible by calling a 3pm pitch inspection.

"I have the benefit of knowing the park. The fourth official hasn't. I am conscious, when the fourth official comes in, I am not putting thoughts into his head. I think it's got to be impartial. So we try and stay away from that process."

Martindale explained how the artificial surface can freeze.

"The problem is the sand," he said." Once that's solid it's very, very difficult to thaw out, especially in the south-east corner where there is no sunlight.

"If the temperatures were going to rise or be stable up until about six or seven, we would have got away with it, but from the minute the fourth official went away the temperatures plummeted and the park gradually got worse."

Livingston use vacuum salt to try to thaw the pitch but it only works at temperatures above -4C.