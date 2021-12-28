Watford v West Ham: Confirmed team news
- Published
Watford make three changes for their first game in 18 days as Francisco Sierralta, Ozan Tufan and Adam Masina come in to the Hornets' line-up.
William Troost-Ekong, Jeremy Ngakia and Tom Cleverley are the men to make way, with none of the three making a bench that onlly features eight players.
Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina, Kucka, Sissoko, Hernandez, Tufan, King, Dennis.
Subs: Angelini, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Morris, Conteh.
Visitors West Ham, meanwhile, make four changes from their 3-2 home defeat by Southampton on Boxing Day.
Skipper Declan Rice serves a one-game ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season so there's a rare start for veteran Mark Noble, who takes the captain's armband, while Michail Antonio, Ben Johnson and Manuel Lanzini also come in.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio.
Subs: Areola, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Alese, Ashby, Okoflex, Yarmolenko, Vlasic.