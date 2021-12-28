Watford v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Watford make three changes for their first game in 18 days as Francisco Sierralta, Ozan Tufan and Adam Masina come in to the Hornets' line-up.

William Troost-Ekong, Jeremy Ngakia and Tom Cleverley are the men to make way, with none of the three making a bench that onlly features eight players.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina, Kucka, Sissoko, Hernandez, Tufan, King, Dennis.

Subs: Angelini, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Morris, Conteh.