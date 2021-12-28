Manchester United's performance has been described as a "naive interpretation" of Ralf Rangnick's system by Athletic journalist Carl Anka.

United slumped to a draw at Newcastle and look disjointed for much of the game.

"What really stood out was the poor body language. To play in that Ralf Rangnick style, a lot of what you have to do is the work against the ball," Anka told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Three out of the four central tenets of what Rangnick is trying to do is based around your behaviour out of possession.

"You saw a United team complaining to the ref, shrugging shoulders, looking up to the gods defeated. It seemed it as if they hadn’t quite tuned into the counter-pressing system that Rangnick wants, which is concerning.

"What I saw from Manchester United was a very naive interpretation of what Rangnick wants to do."

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin was also critical of United's display, calling it "laughable" at times.

"There was one time in the first half where Bruno Fernandes went to close down the goalkeeper and there was not a United player within 40 yards of him," he said.

"You don’t press as one - you either do or you don’t as a group. It was bordering on laughable because they cannot do it that way."

