Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace - Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira told BBC MOTD:

"I'm disappointed, we gave them a tough game, we made it really difficult for them.

"At the end, conceding the goal we are so disappointed. And we had the chance before, it is frustrating.

"Coming to a place like this we knew it would be difficult and we would have to work together. And when you get opportunities you have to take them and when you don't take them your are left vulnerable."

[On Jordan Ayew's miss] "I am disappointed for Jordan as he had a fantastic game. That is football.

"We need to change our mindset. How can we be more ruthless when we're in the opposition's box? That's something we have to work on.

"We didn't know what to expect from United. We were only concerned with ourselves. As a team, we defended quite well.

"But again, I'm really disappointed with that goal."