Team news: Brighton v Liverpool

Adam Lallana and Levi Colwill will be missing as Brighton seek a repeat of the 3-0 victory they secured against Liverpool at Amex Stadium just two weeks ago.

Moises Caicedo could play, with Premier League leaders Arsenal weighing up a second bid for the Ecuador midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp could persevere with a midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic, after they helped the Reds get clean sheets in their past two games.

Fabio Carvalho, however, has not trained this week and is unlikely to feature, while Nat Phillips has also been suffering with a heavy cold.

