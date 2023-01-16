Melkersen moves to Sparta Rotterdam on loan

Hibernian forward Elias Melkersen has joined Eredivise side Sparta Rotterdam on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old joined Hibs in January 2022 from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt and has since gone on to make 29 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Sparta Rotterdam have an option to buy the Norwegian for a seven-figure fee.

Manager Lee Johnson told the club's website, external, "Elias is a player that has all the attributes to be a top number nine.

“Given the return of Kevin Nisbet, we believe now is the time for Elias to get regular starts to implement all the hard work he’s put into training.

“In Sparta Rotterdam, he has a club and therefore a vehicle to get regular starts to showcase his talents.”

The striker is the seventh departure from Easter Road as Johnson continues to offload players from his "bloated" squad.