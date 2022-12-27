Chelsea are considering making a move to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, 23, on loan in January, with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Blues are also in advanced talks to sign Monaco and France centre-back Benoit Badiashile and have submitted an official proposal for the 21-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano), external

