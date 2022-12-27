Starfelt feeling benefit of World Cup break

Carl Starfelt feels the break for the World Cup has allowed him to regain his fitness and in turn re-establish his central defensive partnership with Celtic team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The Sweden international's pre-season preparations were upset by a hamstring injury then a knee problem sustained against Rangers on 3 September ruled him out for two months before his comeback prior to the Scottish Premiership shutdown for the World Cup.

Having played in Celtic's three wins since the league resumed and with away games against Hibernian and Rangers to come, the 27-year-old is feeling well placed to contribute to his team's title charge.

"For me the break was very good. I was out for a very long time and it gave me the chance to get some fitness back and also some weeks of training," Starfelt said.

"Now it's just about continbuing to get those games in. I feel physically I am in pretty good shape but I need to just keep playing games to get to 100%.

"There is always room for improvement, I can always feel better and do even more, so I will keep building on that.

"It was important to come back and get results. Three games, three wins, that's what we are looking for.

"We have been playing well in most periods. Some areas we have one or two things to improve on. We are in a good place."