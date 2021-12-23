Tottenham v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Tottenham have lost just one of their 12 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (won seven, drawn four), losing 1-0 in November 1997. They’ve won their last six league games at home against the Eagles by an aggregate score of 13-1.

Following their 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture, Palace are looking to win back-to-back league games against Tottenham for the very first time in what will be their 46th meeting.

Spurs have lost five of their last six Premier League London derby matches (won one), and have won fewer points in such fixtures this season than any other side (three).