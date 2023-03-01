Manchester United have been treated as "a giant cash machine" by their owners, according to the author of an upcoming book about the Glazers.

Speaking on the latest episode of the BBC's How To Buy A Football Club podcast, Chris Blackhurst said: "For 17 years they have literally taken cash out of the club, constantly paying themselves a dividend. They're the only people to do this in British football.

"Joel Glazer is passionate about the club, but I think it's more that he's become passionate. They weren't passionate before - they owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida - but their motivation has been money.

"If they sell the club - as it looks as though they're about to - for several billion pounds, they will have made several billion pounds from putting in very little of their own money at the beginning."

