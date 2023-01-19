James Maddison could feature for the first time since before the World Cup when Leicester take on Brighton on Saturday.

The England midfielder has been struggling with a knee injury, and did not play at all in Qatar, but Brendan Rodgers is optimistic a return is imminent.

"He's doing very well, so we’re hoping he can be involved in the squad," said Rodgers. "Then it’s a case of picking the right moment to put him in.

"He’s trained this week and looks so, so good. We hope he can come through the last session."

Maddison's return could be vital for Rodgers, whose side have failed to pick up a point since the Premier League resumed.

"Just seeing him on the pitch this week, he’s such a gift as a player," said Rodgers.

"The confidence he gives other players, that’s when you know you've got a great player."