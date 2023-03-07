Hibs have momentum ahead of Rangers visit

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs continued their resurgence with a fine 1-4 win over Livingston on Saturday. As with the earlier fixture this season, Hibs found themselves a goal down in the first half. This time, the impressive Joel Nouble picked up the ball on Hibs’ left hand side, and gave Marijan Cabraja all sorts of trouble before rifling a shot in at David Marshall’s near post.

It quietened the large and noisy visiting support for a short period, but they were soon lifted by a fine equaliser from in-form Elie Youan. The French forward sprung Livingston’s offside trap to race clear onto Will Fish’s clipped through ball, before slotting the ball into the net to pull Hibs level.

Lifted by that equaliser, Hibs pushed forward and were rewarded again when Youan exhanged passes with Matthew Hoppe before passing the ball home. It wasn’t the cleanest of contacts from Youan, but he didn’t care as he ran to celebrate with the jubilant Hibs crowd.

Hibs extended their lead in the second half, Chris Cadden broke forward and his low cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by ex-Hibs midfielder, Stephane Omeonga.

Livingston’s afternoon worsened when Fitzwater was shown a red card for bringing down Hoppe as he honed in on goal, before Omeonga had to leave the field injured, leaving Livingston – having used all of their subs – with nine men for the remainder of the match.

In contrast, Hibs' afternoon improved with Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kukharevych both returning from injury. They combined to cement the win with a late goal from the young Ukranian.

Hibs maintain momentum going into two very tricky ties against Rangers and then Celtic, and it was essential that they secured three points here to retain any hopes of usurping Hearts in third place. The win was just the tonic for the Hibees after a difficult week following the passing of Ron Gordon.