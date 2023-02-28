Arsenal v Everton: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have won 99 of their 203 league games against Everton (D43 L61), and could become the first team in English league history to register 100 victories against a specific opponent.

Everton have won four of their past five league games against Arsenal, including a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture last month. It's as many victories as they had in their previous 28 against the Gunners (D8 L16).

After a run of 10 consecutive home wins in the Premier League, Arsenal have won just one of their past four at Emirates Stadium (D2 L1). The Gunners have also kept just two clean sheets in their past 16 home league games.