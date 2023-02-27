Journalist Luke Edwards said Saturday's goalless draw against Crystal Palace showed that Liverpool probably won't have the consistency needed to finish in the top four.

When asked if Klopp will see the positives of keeping a clean sheet after the heavy Champions League defeat, Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s something, but that’s the story of Liverpool’s season.

"They are scrambling, clutching and clawing for positives. I saw them beat Newcastle and Everton and you think they are back. After that game Jurgen Klopp said it’s not the time for big mouths, it’s time to prove that we’re back and they are just not doing it.

"We know from the language he uses and his demeanour that he knows something isn’t right at Liverpool.

"Whatever happens between now and May, I don’t see Liverpool being consistent enough to get into the top four. I think they will continue to drop points.

"The way Klopp has talked about needing to do a rebuild in the summer, that has an impact on the dressing room because there will be players in there who know they have wonderful Liverpool careers and will go down in the club’s history, but they are fading forces now and they will know what the manager really thinks of them.

"There is a rebuild needed at Anfield and Klopp has said that quite openly. I don’t think you say that publicly as a manager and expect the players still playing for you to get into the top four.

"Some of them will think I’m playing for my future and will respond to the challenge, but I just don’t see Liverpool being consistent enough."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds