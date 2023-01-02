Brennan Johnson believes Wednesday's trip to Southampton is the perfect opportunity for Nottingham Forest to pick up their first Premier League away win of the season.

The forward hopes Steve Cooper's side can build on the momentum from the impressive 1-1 draw against Chelsea when they take on the league's bottom side.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We are no strangers, we know our away form hasn’t been good enough this season. We haven’t picked up any wins yet and not many points.

"We need to raise it no matter where we go and Southampton is a good opportunity for us to try to change that. After a good performance [against Chelsea] we can take confidence going into the next game.

"It is massive and we all know that, but we know at the same time it is going to take a good performance to beat them. We don’t just rock up there and get anything for free, it’s going to be tough because any game in the Premier League is tough.

"We are going to have to take that performance into the next game and be really clinical as well. You need a bit of everything for the perfect performance away from home but it’s the belief you need to win away from home.

"Something that we have lacked this season is not getting points away but hopefully we can take this belief into the next game as well."