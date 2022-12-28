Steve Cooper said his Nottingham Forest players need to have more belief in themselves because they are more than capable of competing in the Premier League.

Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a tough night and it was always going to be a tough night. We would have had to be perfect in the game to get the result we were after.

"I’m just really disappointed with the goals. To make the mistake that we made for the corner and then to be in their box in a decent position and then conceding is something that we talk about so much.

"We had an opportunity to make more of an impact and a difference in the game. In the end the players have got to really believe in themselves. I just said I really believe in them as a group, but they have to believe in themselves as well.

"As always we will learn. We could have done a lot better if we showed a bit more belief and a bit more quality. I hope they are frustrated but at the same time motivated to do better next time because we are more than capable."

Hear the full interview on BBC Sounds