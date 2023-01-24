Former Newcastle United midfielder Tommy Craig says Magpies fans will play an enormous role in getting Eddie Howe's side to the Carabao Cup final.

Craig was part of the Newcastle squad that reached the 1976 League Cup final. That year, they lost the first leg of their semi-final at Tottenham, before turning things around at St James' Park - though they eventually lost to Manchester City in the final.

Speaking before Tuesday's first leg at Southampton, he told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It’s a big, big night. It promises to be a really tough tie.

"We’ve got to remember that on their day Southampton can be a force. But if Newcastle maintain their current form I don’t see why we shouldn’t go back to St James’ Park in the second leg and create an atmosphere which I know will be fantastic.

"I can’t explain to you exactly how it feels to be a player going out in an occasion like this. The Geordies will be willing their team from the first whistle right to the very last to make sure they get to that final.

"They are of immense importance. They’ve got to maintain their recent form, and in doing so they will get an enormous reaction from the crowd if they can come back with a decent result."

