Brighton have won two of their past four league games against Southampton (D2), as many as they had in their previous 18 against them (D8 L8).

Already relegated Southampton have lost their past four Premier League games, their third run of four or more defeats in a row in the 2022-23 campaign. Each manager to take charge of the Saints this season has had a four-game losing run (Hasenhüttl, Jones and Selles).