Former Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts hasn't ruled out a return to the Tannadice club in the future.

Courts departed United at the end of last season to take the manager's job at Budapest Honved in Hungary, but left via mutual consent in October.

When asked about his former club, Courts told BBC Scotland: “That’s an interesting one. Dundee United have a special place in my heart, because I worked in the academy there.

"When you work in the academy you get to know the fabric of the football club - you’re not public facing.

"That’s a football club that I have a lot of attachment to, and that I want to see doing well. At this moment in time, I’m just a supporter like everyone else, but in the future you can never say never.

"I want to see Foxy, Stevie Crawford, and all the players that served me well have a successful season and push on up the league."

Read more: Courts a 'better manager' after short Honved stay