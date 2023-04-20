How a 'set-piece committee' has boosted Rangers' output

Rangers coach Harry Watling has revealed the secret behind the team's new-found potency with dead balls - a set-piece committee.

The Ibrox side have netted 15 goals from set-plays in Michael Beale's 22 games in charge, and Watling says it's down to a collective effort.

“I’m really happy with the output, but I have to say that [goalkeeping coach] Colin [Stewart] and [analyst] Seb [Dunn] have had a big part in that, as well as the small group of players that we have in the set-piece committee, it’s not just a one-man job,” Watling told Rangers TV.

“I’m really happy that we’ve scored 15 goals since we came in, but we have to stop it from going in at the other end as well.

“We always reflect, review and analyse. I think we can score in a variety of ways and we’ve shown that through inswingers, outswingers and short corners.

“It’s something that we’ve added and that we want to continue, we obviously have some big games coming up, so we want to add to that total.

“It’s about us and our style. We’re not just kicking it into the penalty box and hoping, there’s a lot more thought to it than that.

“That’s why I have to give a lot of credit to Colin and Seb who have helped me massively.

“We then go to the players and offer up potential solutions to the problems that the opposition want to cause us, and again it’s about the senior players, the likes of [James] Tavernier, [Borna] Barisic, [Connor] Goldson, who will go out and execute that.

“Set-pieces can win or lose you games, so the squad totally respect the importance of those moments."