Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Fulham will win. I said I wasn't going to back Southampton again after seeing them capitulate at home to Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago and haven't changed my mind.

Yes, I guess you could say Saints showed fighting spirit against Nottingham Forest last time out but they still lost, and it was a game they desperately needed to win.

Southampton aren't mathematically down yet but even if they win their three remaining games - and they won't - it probably would not be enough. Let's not pretend an escape is possible because they are relegated - they know it, and everyone else knows it.

Fulham continue to look lively and have carried a real attacking threat while Aleksandar Mitrovic has been suspended. I didn't expect either to be the case but they keep on proving me wrong and I am going for them to win again here.

Joe's prediction: 1-2

Saints are gone. Even if they win their next three games 6-0 then they are still going to go down, I think. So, one team in red-and-white stripes drops out, and another in red-and-white stripes comes in - they just need to give us their kit! They are going to lose this one too, sadly - Fulham haven't dropped off at all.

