Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is backing in-form striker Kyle Vassell to bounce back from injury in time for Sunday's crucial meeting with Ross County.

Vassell struck twice in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Dundee United, which kept Killie in 10th place.

The Ayrshire side will secure their top-flight status if they avoid defeat at Rugby Park but will go into a play-off if they lose.

Vassell, who missed games in recent weeks before hitting three goals in three matches, went off after a heavy challenge from Charlie Mulgrew in the second half at Tannadice.

"He’s not really trained properly since the Hearts game around seven weeks ago. We’re just getting him out there, to be honest," said McInnes.

"He’s been doing a lot of work with the physio, but we don’t want to irritate his knee. He did a wee bit of work with us on Tuesday and declared himself fit, as he does. He turns up for his work and he’s prepared to get his hands dirty.

"He’s so important to me and the team.

"We’re conscious that it usually takes five or six days for it to clear up, we’ve only got three, so we’re up against it. Knowing him as I do, he’ll be willing to put himself out there."